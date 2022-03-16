Ukrainian official sees no big change at front-line hotspots
Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's armed forces are conducting small-scale counter attacks on several fronts and Russian troops have not been able to gain ground because of a lack of resources, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on Wednesday. "The situation ... in the main hotspots has not changed, and has no chance of changing as Russia has used up its resources," he told a video briefing.
Arestovych said Russia continued to fire missiles at Ukrainian targets, with approximately two-thirds of rockets hitting civilian buildings and infrastructure. The information could not immediately be verified by Reuters. Russia has denied targeting civilians.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
