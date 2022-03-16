Left Menu

Two detained British-Iranians on way to airport to leave Iran - lawyer

Two detained British-Iranians Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anousheh Ashouri are heading to Tehran airport to leave the country, their lawyer Hojjat Kermani told Reuters on Wednesday, as Tehran and London pressed on with talks about a long-standing 400-million-pound ($520 mln) debt. "Both of them are on their way to the airport in Tehran to leave Iran," Kermani said.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 15:44 IST
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Image Credit: ANI

Aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe has had her British passport returned, British lawmaker Tulip Siddiq said on Tuesday. Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation was arrested at a Tehran airport in April 2016 and later convicted by an Iranian court of plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment.

Aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe has had her British passport returned, British lawmaker Tulip Siddiq said on Tuesday. Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation was arrested at a Tehran airport in April 2016 and later convicted by an Iranian court of plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment.

Her family and the foundation, a charity that operates independently of Thomson Reuters and its news subsidiary Reuters, deny the charge. Ashouri was sentenced to 10 years in jail in 2019 for spying for Israel's Mossad and two years for "acquiring illegitimate wealth", according to Iran's judiciary.

