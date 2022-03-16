Two labourers killed as tractor-trolley overturns in UP
- Country:
- India
Two labourers were killed when a tractor-trolley overturned in this district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.
The accident took place in a canal in Pyasa village under the Madavara police station area, they said.
The deceased have been identified as Pritam Kushwaha (30) and Ghansu Kushwaha (20), SDM, Madavara, S K Pandey said.
The duo had gone to Dongra Khurd village to load earth on the tractor-trolley and the incident took place when they were returning from there, he added.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and investigations started, Pandey said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar
- Pritam Kushwaha
- S K Pandey
- Madavara
- Pyasa village
- Ghansu Kushwaha
ALSO READ
Swimming pools to open in Uttarakhand with easing of COVID-19 restrictions
201 species of Himalayan birds spotted in Uttarakhand: NGO
Six more students belonging to Uttarakhand return from Ukraine
Uttarakhand: Gates of Kedarnath shrine to be opened to the public on May 6
Priests' body welcomes scrapping of Devasthanam Board in Uttarakhand