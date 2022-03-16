Left Menu

Two labourers killed as tractor-trolley overturns in UP

PTI | Lalitpur | Updated: 16-03-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 15:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two labourers were killed when a tractor-trolley overturned in this district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place in a canal in Pyasa village under the Madavara police station area, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Pritam Kushwaha (30) and Ghansu Kushwaha (20), SDM, Madavara, S K Pandey said.

The duo had gone to Dongra Khurd village to load earth on the tractor-trolley and the incident took place when they were returning from there, he added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and investigations started, Pandey said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

