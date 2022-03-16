Japan will work with G7 to keep Russia from tapping IMF loans-PM Kishida

Japan will work closely with G7 advanced economies to prevent Russia from tapping loans from the International Monetary Fund and other international lenders, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday.

In a news conference, Kishida also said he will expand the scope of asset freezes against Russian elites, and ban imports of certain products from Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)