Left Menu

Japan will work with G7 to keep Russia from tapping IMF loans-PM Kishida

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 16-03-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 15:47 IST
Japan will work with G7 to keep Russia from tapping IMF loans-PM Kishida
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan will work closely with G7 advanced economies to prevent Russia from tapping loans from the International Monetary Fund and other international lenders, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday.

In a news conference, Kishida also said he will expand the scope of asset freezes against Russian elites, and ban imports of certain products from Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022