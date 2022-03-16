Situation in J&K 'very good' and improving further: CRPF DG

Director General CRPF Kuldiep Singh on Wednesday said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is “very good” and is improving further as he presided over ‘DG parade’ ahead of the 83 raising day parade which is scheduled to be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) chief also said 162 terrorists and Maoists were killed, 1500 arrested and 750 others forced to surrender in relentless operations by the force in 2021-22, while 12 of its personnel sacrificed their lives and 169 others injured in these operations. CRPF is observing its annual 83 raising day parade at M A Stadium in Jammu on Saturday and incidentally, this is for the first time that the force is observing its annual day outside its usual venue of Delhi-NCR. “The situation is very good (in Jammu and Kashmir). CRPF is working as an aid to civil authorities and is providing its assistance to the local government. The situation has improved a lot and is improving further,” Singh told reporters on the sidelines of the DG parade at a stadium. Eight contingents of CRPF troops, representing different battalions posted across the country, presented a splendid parade which was followed by enthralling demonstrations by CRPF sports team, the Mallakhamb team and motorbike stunts by the renowned ‘Mahila’ (women) dare-devils teams of CRPF. “DG parade is like a full dress rehearsal of the main function to address any shortcomings,” Singh said.

Asked about the programme of the Home Minister, especially reports of his chairing a high level security review meeting here on Friday, the DG CRPF said “he has no idea about it.” He said this is for the first time that the CRPF day is being celebrated outside Delhi. “The central government has directed different forces to organize annual day parades at different places in the country and display show of strength to the people.” “It will act as an inspiration and motivation for the personnel as well as the civilian population, especially the youth. It will also help in the national integration work,” he said. Asked about the killing of a CRPF personnel who was on leave in the valley recently, he said this was first such incident this year but the security agencies acted promptly and arrested the culprit within shortest possible time. Terrorists shot dead CRPF jawan, Mukthar Ahmad at his home in Check Chotipora village of Shopian district on March 12. “Terrorists also keep a watch who is coming and who is going. He was on leave and was killed but the culprit behind the murder was arrested and the law will take its own course and he will be punished as per the law,” he said. He said CRPF is deployed as per the requirement and intelligence inputs and is performing its duties to the best of its capabilities. On a question about terrorists using religious places for hiding, he said “Terrorists do not have any religion…wherever they are, security forces will reach and neutralize them.” About the annual Amarnath yatra, the CRPF DG said it is not appropriate time to comment on the pilgrimage. “When the orders will come, we will act on those orders.” Asked whether he will arrange special screening of the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ for his troops deployed in J&K, he said “I have not seen the picture so far. Any picture which is good and works as an inspiration and motivation needs to be watched.” Earlier, addressing the parade the CRPF chief lauded the bravery and courage of his personnel and said the year 2021-22 witnessed the force eliminating 162 terrorists and Maoists, arresting 1500 others and forcing 750 others to surrender in various operations across the country.

A huge quantity of arms and ammunition including 415 weapons, 13,000 rounds, 1400 kgs of explosives, 225 grenades, 115 bombs, 615 IEDs, 2400 detonators and 5336 gelatin sticks worth Rs 3.27 crore and 25,775 kgs of narcotic substances were seized during the same period, he said. He said 12 personnel of the force laid down their lives, while 169 others were injured. In the past 82 years, the CRPF received 2309 gallantry awards which is the highest among other forces, he said, adding 272 awards including four Kirti Chakra and nine Shaurya Chakra were given to the personnel for their service to the nation in 2021-22. Singh said with 246 battalion and over 3.15 lakh personnel, CRPF is the largest paramilitary force in the world which is performing various duties for the nation like maintaining law and order, providing security during elections and religious festivals.

“New challenges do come with the passing time and we are focused on modernization of the force and providing our personnel with latest weapons, bullet-proof vehicles and other equipment’s to enhance the operation capabilities,” he said, adding medical assistance compact ambulance were also provided to evacuate injured personnel during anti-terrorism operations. He said CRPF is also making continuous attempts to provide better living facilities to the personnel and their families. “The central government is alive to the problems being faced by the personnel and providing adequate assistance to ensure better facilities to them.” He also referred to the handling of situation in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 providing special status to J&K and its bifurcation into two union territories in August 2019 and said “both central and J&K government have lauded the force to maintain peace in the region.” The force has also six women battalions which are deployed across the country, a glaring example of women empowerment, while the role of CRPF in providing security to Amarnath yatra and other religious festivals and places is well known.

