Tunisia's labour union says it opposes painful economic reforms

The head of Tunisia's powerful UGTT labour union on Wednesday announced it opposed "painful" economic reforms, adding that publicly owned companies were not for sale and urging wage increases for the next two years.

Tunisia has embarked on talks with the International Monetary Fund for a rescue package to avert a crisis in public finances and lenders want urgent reforms to rein in spending.

