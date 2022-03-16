Left Menu

Tunisia's labour union says it opposes painful economic reforms

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 16-03-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 15:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The head of Tunisia's powerful UGTT labour union on Wednesday announced it opposed "painful" economic reforms, adding that publicly owned companies were not for sale and urging wage increases for the next two years.

Tunisia has embarked on talks with the International Monetary Fund for a rescue package to avert a crisis in public finances and lenders want urgent reforms to rein in spending.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

