Kremlin says demilitarised Ukraine like Austria is possible compromise

Ukraine was promised by NATO as far back as 2008 that it would one day become a member of the alliance. Russia has said it cannot allow that to happen, and cited it as part of the logic for what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-03-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 16:01 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that a demilitarised Ukraine with its own army along the lines of Austria or Sweden was being looked at as a possible compromise. "This is a variant that is currently being discussed and which could really be seen a compromise," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.

The reference to demilitarisation appeared to relate to the idea of neutral status for Ukraine. Ukraine was promised by NATO as far back as 2008 that it would one day become a member of the alliance. Russia has said it cannot allow that to happen, and cited it as part of the logic for what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine.

