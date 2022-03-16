Maha govt aims to cover 39 lakh beneficiaries as COVID-19 vaccination for 12-14 age group begins

Left Menu

The COVID-19 vaccination of children in the age group of 12-14 years began in Maharashtra on Wednesday with the state government directing officials to hold ten dedicated sessions in each district to administer the doses.An official said that the state government aims to cover around 39 lakh beneficiaries in the 12-14 age group in Maharashtra.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 16:09 IST
An official said that the state government aims to cover around 39 lakh beneficiaries in the 12-14 age group in Maharashtra. The Centre has already said that only the Corbevax vaccine will be administered to the children in the 12-14 age category. “Inoculation of children in the 12-14 age group began in Maharashtra on Wednesday in line with the Centre's announcement,” a senior health department official said.

The government has asked the administration to hold 10 dedicated sessions in each district of the state for inoculating children, an official said.

Two doses of Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax would be administered to the children in the 12-14 years age group at an interval of 28 days, as per the Centre's guidelines.

A total of 15,79,54,991 vaccine doses have been administered (to individuals aged above 15) in Maharashtra as of Tuesday, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

As many as 8,75,70,112 persons have received the first dose, while 6,87,39,618 individuals have received the second dose too, it said.

Precaution doses have been given to 16,45,261 persons so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

