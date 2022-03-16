Left Menu

Swiss slap more sanctions on Russians in line with EU

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 16-03-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 16:21 IST
Neutral Switzerland has adopted more European Union sanctions against Russian individuals and entities published on Tuesday in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the government said n Wednesday.

"Switzerland's list of sanctions now fully mirrors that of the EU," it said, adding the individuals sanctioned included further oligarchs and prominent business people whose assets in Switzerland must be frozen as of midday.

