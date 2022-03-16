Hawkers should not create congestion near railway stations: Mumbai police chief

Newly-appointed Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey has said that hawkers should not do business within 100 meters of 'No Hawking' zones outside railway stations in the city.

Pandey held a meeting with police officials, officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), members of NGOs and representatives of the Federation for Retail Traders Welfare Association, among others, on Tuesday.

Hawkers should follow the directions of the Supreme Court and High Court, he said in the meeting, official sources said.

The police commissioner observed that the presence of hawkers near railway stations, hospitals, on overbridges and under the bridges causes traffic congestion. In many places, hawkers also occupy both sides of roads, Pandey said, adding that action should be taken against licensed shop owners who rent out, illegally, the place in front of a shop to hawkers.

Incidents like chain-snatching increase because people can not walk freely in crowded markets, and hawkers and shop-keepers should be alert about such crimes, the police commissioner said.

Hawkers and shop keepers will get cooperation from police but they will face action if they break the law, Pandey warned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)