Portugal to change law that allowed Abramovich to get citizenship, minister says

A law that enabled Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich to become a Portuguese citizen due to his alleged ascendancy from Sephardic Jews has been altered but the changes will not be retroactive, the foreign minister said on Wednesday.

"The decree introduces a requirement for (applicants to have an) effective connection with Portugal," Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva said, describing it as a "mechanism" to prevent the law to be "manipulated."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)