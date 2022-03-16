Polish, Czech and Slovenian PMs spoke to EU's Michel on return from Kyiv -spokesperson
The prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia spoke to European Council President Charles Michel immediately after returning from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, a Polish government spokesperson said on Wednesday.
"It is necessary to take further, urgent measures for Ukraine," Piotr Muller wrote on Twitter.
