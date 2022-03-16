Left Menu

Polish, Czech and Slovenian PMs spoke to EU's Michel on return from Kyiv -spokesperson

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 16-03-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 16:28 IST
The prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia spoke to European Council President Charles Michel immediately after returning from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, a Polish government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"It is necessary to take further, urgent measures for Ukraine," Piotr Muller wrote on Twitter.

