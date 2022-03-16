EXCLUSIVE-State TV protester tells Russians: open your eyes to propaganda on Ukraine war
Reuters | London | Updated: 16-03-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 16:33 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Russian state TV protester Marina Ovsyannikova told Reuters on Wednesday that she was extremely concerned about her safety and hoped that her protest against the war in Ukraine was not in vain and that Russians would open their eyes to propaganda.
In her first television interview since her extraordinary on-air protest on Channel One on Monday evening, Ovsyannikova said that she had no plans to flee Russia and that she hoped she would not face criminal charges.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Russian
- Ovsyannikova
- Channel One
- Russians
- Ukraine
- Marina Ovsyannikova
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian military convoy north of Kyiv stretches for 40 miles -Maxar
Sport-Sporting bodies ban Russian athletes amid invasion of Ukraine
U.S. Republican Senator Graham urges Biden to go after Russian energy sector
US says it is expelling 12 Russian diplomats for espionage
Russian forces shell Ukraine's No. 2 city and menace Kyiv