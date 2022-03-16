Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-State TV protester tells Russians: open your eyes to propaganda on Ukraine war

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-03-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 16:33 IST
Russian state TV protester Marina Ovsyannikova told Reuters on Wednesday that she was extremely concerned about her safety and hoped that her protest against the war in Ukraine was not in vain and that Russians would open their eyes to propaganda.

In her first television interview since her extraordinary on-air protest on Channel One on Monday evening, Ovsyannikova said that she had no plans to flee Russia and that she hoped she would not face criminal charges.

