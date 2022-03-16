Security guarantees for Ukraine are 'on the negotiating table', Ukrainian negotiator says
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 16-03-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 16:36 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
A "model" of legally binding security guarantees that would offer Ukraine protection from a group of allies in the event of a future attack is "on the negotiating table" at talks between Kyiv and Moscow, a Ukrainian negotiator said on Wednesday.
"Model of security guarantees is on the negotiating table. What does this mean? A rigid agreement with a number of guarantor states undertaking clear legal obligations to actively prevent attacks," negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US expels 12 diplomats from Russia’s mission to UN, Moscow calls its hostile action
Moscow says EU supplying Ukraine with arms in 'Russophobic frenzy'
Rouble pares heavy losses in Moscow but falls outside Russia
Ukraine appeals for more help from Israel, which eyes ties to Moscow
Russia reinstates Twitter traffic slowdown on computers over 'fake' Ukraine posts -Ifax