Tribunal's judgement on SAP case serves as a warning: SIU

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says it is awaiting Special Tribunal adjudication on cases that could recover at least R2 billion which has been looted from public coffers.

This after the Special Tribunal ordered software company SAP to pay back at least R413 million to the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) after a licensing and support agreement between the two parties was declared unconstitutional and invalid.

According to SIU spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago, the judgement serves as a warning for errant public servants and private companies.

"The SIU and DWS welcome the Special Tribunal order as it sends strong message to officials and companies doing business with the state that collusion and unethical business practice will not be rewarded.

"The outcome of the Special Tribunal order is a continuation of implementation of the SIU investigation outcomes and consequence management to recover financial losses suffered by state institutions. There are other matters enrolled in the Special Tribunal which are still awaiting adjudication to the combined value of R2.1 billion and will result in further recoveries for the state," he said.

Kganyago added that department officials that were involved in the dodgy SAP contracts will not escape scrutiny.

"[The] SIU made disciplinary referrals to DWS against two senior officials. The SIU was informed that DC against one senior official has been concluded and judgment is expected within this week, while the DWS is considering disciplinary action against the other official.

"The SIU has also referred evidence pointing towards criminality to the National Prosecuting Authority, Asset Forfeiture Unit and South African Revenue Service," Kganyago said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)