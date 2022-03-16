Odisha govt gives compulsory retirement to 6 more officials

Six more government officials on Wednesday were given compulsory retirement in Odisha on grounds of inefficiency and corruption. With this, the number of officials given compulsory retirement in the state since 2019 has increased to 158, an official said.

The officers who have been ordered to take compulsory retirement include three executive engineers, a police inspector, an additional supply officer and a district welfare officer.

Saroj Kumar Das, executive engineer, Housing and Urban Development department has been issued the order due to lack of sincerity, dedication and commitment to service.

Another executive engineer of the same department, Dayanidhi Samal has also been axed for inefficiency and unsatisfactory performance.

Executive engineer Karunakar Ghadei has been issued the compulsory retirement order as he is facing a corruption case.

Police inspector of Angul district Ratnakar Mallik was also served the order for inefficiency, while action was taken against additional supply officer of Nuapada district Ratnakar Sethi for having two corruption cases against him.

The anti-corruption vigilance department had seized properties worth over Rs 6.5 crore from the possession of Sethi following raids. Former district welfare officer of Angul, Charulata Mallik, who was nabbed by Vigilance personnel while accepting bribe, had also been ordered compulsory retirement.

