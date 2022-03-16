Left Menu

Japan to revoke Russia's most-favoured nation trade status - PM Kishida

Tokyo will also ramp up sanctions by expanding the scope of asset freezes against Russian elites and banning imports of certain products from the country, Kishida said. "Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a historic atrocity," Kishida told a news conference.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 16-03-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 16:41 IST
Japan to revoke Russia's most-favoured nation trade status - PM Kishida
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan will revoke Russia's most-favoured nation trade status as part of further sanctions against Moscow following the invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday. Tokyo will also ramp up sanctions by expanding the scope of asset freezes against Russian elites and banning imports of certain products from the country, Kishida said.

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a historic atrocity," Kishida told a news conference. "We're taking necessary steps including sanctions to apply further pressure on Russia." The moves are in line with an announcement on Friday by the United States and its allies to escalate their economic pressure on Russia, which amount to a fourth set of sanctions against the country over the Feb. 24 invasion.

Russia calls its action in Ukraine a "special operation" to disarm and "denazify" its neighbour. Japan will also coordinate with other Group of Seven nations to prevent Russia from tapping loans from the International Monetary Fund and other global lenders, Kishida said.

He did not clarify which goods will see tariffs raised from the revocation of the most-favoured status. But the Mainichi newspaper reported the move would lead to higher tariffs for certain seafood products such as sea urchins and crab imported from Russia.

In 2021, Russia accounted for 81% of sea urchins and 47.6% of crab imported by Japan, according to government data. Japan has already slapped sanctions on Russia-bound exports of chips and high-tech equipment, as well as on dozens of Russian and Belarusian officials, business executives and banks by freezing their assets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022