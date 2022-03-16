Left Menu

President Kovind accepts credentials from envoys of five nations

After presentation of credentials, the President interacted with the five envoys separately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 16:54 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind accepted credentials from Ambassadors/High Commissioners of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, the Republic of Malawi, Canada, the Republic of Indonesia and the Russian Federation at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (March 16, 2022). Those who presented their credentials were:

1. H.E. Mr. Abderrahmane Benguerrah, Ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria

2. H.E. Mr. Leonard Senza Mengezi, High Commissioner of the Republic of Malawi

3. H.E. Mr. Cameron Dean MacKay, High Commissioner of Canada

4. H.E. Ms. Ina Hagniningtyas Krisnamurthi, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia

5. H.E. Mr. Denis Evgenyevich Alipov, Ambassador of the Russian Federation

After presentation of credentials, the President interacted with the five envoys separately. He congratulated them on their appointments and emphasized the warm and friendly relations that India shared with the countries and the multifaceted relationship that India enjoyed with each of them. The President also wished them success in strengthening bilateral ties and for their well-being and progress and prosperity of the friendly people.

Through the Ambassadors and the High Commissioners, the President also conveyed his personal regards to their leaderships. The envoys present at the event reiterated their commitment to work closely to strengthen their ties with India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

