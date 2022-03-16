Soccer-Real Madrid to donate one million euros to help displaced in Ukraine
Spanish club Real Madrid will donate one million euros ($1.10 million) to help those displaced in Ukraine following Russia's invasion, the LaLiga leaders said on Wednesday.
The UNHCR said approximately 2.97 million refugees have so far fled Ukraine, roughly 7% of the country's population, since Russia's invasion began on Feb. 24. ($1 = 0.9091 euros)
