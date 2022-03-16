Left Menu

Soccer-Real Madrid to donate one million euros to help displaced in Ukraine

Spanish club Real Madrid will donate one million euros ($1.10 million) to help those displaced in Ukraine following Russia's invasion, the LaLiga leaders said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 16-03-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 16:59 IST
Soccer-Real Madrid to donate one million euros to help displaced in Ukraine
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish club Real Madrid will donate one million euros ($1.10 million) to help those displaced in Ukraine following Russia's invasion, the LaLiga leaders said on Wednesday. Real said the funds would be donated to the Red Cross, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and other organisations working on the ground in Ukraine.

The UNHCR said approximately 2.97 million refugees have so far fled Ukraine, roughly 7% of the country's population, since Russia's invasion began on Feb. 24. ($1 = 0.9091 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022