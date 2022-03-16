UK's Johnson, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince discuss energy security, trade
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UAE's de facto ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed stronger collaboration between the two countries on energy security, green technology and trade, Johnson's spokesperson said on Wednesday. "The leaders ... discussed opportunities to increase collaboration between the UK and UAE on energy security, green technology, and trade," the spokesperson said in a statement detailing Johnson's meeting with Abu Dhabi's crown prince.
"They also agreed on the need to bolster our strong security, defence and intelligence cooperation in the face of growing global threats."
