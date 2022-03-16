Left Menu

UK's Johnson, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince discuss energy security, trade

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-03-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 17:05 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UAE's de facto ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed stronger collaboration between the two countries on energy security, green technology and trade, Johnson's spokesperson said on Wednesday. "The leaders ... discussed opportunities to increase collaboration between the UK and UAE on energy security, green technology, and trade," the spokesperson said in a statement detailing Johnson's meeting with Abu Dhabi's crown prince.

"They also agreed on the need to bolster our strong security, defence and intelligence cooperation in the face of growing global threats."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

