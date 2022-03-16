Maha: Policemen found `drinking liquor' on duty

A protest erupted in Gangapur Road locality of Nashik city of Maharashtra when some police personnel were allegedly found to be having a liquor party while on duty.

A video of the incident also went on viral.

When a local resident went to lodge a complaint against some miscreants at the D K Nagar police outpost around 11 pm on Tuesday, he allegedly found the policemen drinking.

The policemen allegedly beat him up, following which he called some other residents of the area. Soon, an angry crowd gathered outside the police outpost, demanding action against the policemen, eye witnesses said.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, they added.

Officials of the city police were not available for commenting on the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)