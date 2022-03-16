Left Menu

AgustaWestland scam: CBI files chargesheet against ex-defence secretary, others

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed a supplementary chargesheet against former Defence Secretary and ex-Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Shashi Kant Sharma and several retired India Air force (IAF) officials in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 17:06 IST
AgustaWestland scam: CBI files chargesheet against ex-defence secretary, others
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed a supplementary chargesheet against former Defence Secretary and ex-Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Shashi Kant Sharma and several retired India Air force (IAF) officials in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case. Chargesheet has been filed before special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar in Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi. Special Public Prosecutor for CBI Advocate DP Singh filed the chargesheet.

According to the sources, CBI got a prosecution sanction against Shashi Kant Sharma. Earlier, CBI had sought sanction from the government to prosecute former defence secretary and CAG Shashi Kant Sharma, in a case of alleged irregularities in the Rs 3,600-crore VVIP chopper deal. The probe agency had also sought sanction to prosecute former Air Vice Marshal and three other former Indian Air Force officials.

Earlier, CBI had filed the chargesheet in September 2020 against 15 accused including persons, private companies in a case related to the award of a contract to a UK-based company for the supply of 12 VVIP helicopters. The AgustaWestland case is being probed by CBI and ED. It has been alleged that bribes were paid during United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government to 'middlemen', perhaps even politicians, when India agreed to buy 12 AgustaWestland helicopters built by an Italian defence manufacturing company Finmeccanica at an estimated cost of Rs 3,600 crore.

Later in 2014, the said deal was scrapped by National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022