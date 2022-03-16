Ukraine president says any peace deal must offer security guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that peace negotiations must lead to a fair deal for Ukraine that includes reliable security guarantees that protect it from future threats.

"We can and must fight today, now. We can and must defend our state, our life, our Ukrainian life. We can and must negotiate a just but fair peace for Ukraine, real security guarantees that will work," he said in a video address.

