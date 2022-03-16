Thief kills food vendor, held

A momo seller was killed by a man who allegedly entered his room for theft in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Noor Mohammad Khan, a resident of Kishanganj district in Bihar, they said.

Police were informed about the incident at 1.40 am.

Police reached the spot at the second floor of a building where the body of Raohaan, also a resident of Kishanganj, was found with strangulation marks and stab injuries, a senior police officer said.

The victim and 10 others, all in momos business, were living in the same room, they said.

Police analysed the CCTV footage where it was revealed that a suspect entered the building around 6 pm and remained there for about five minutes. He again entered the building around 7 pm and came out after 34 minutes, the officer said.

The suspect was identified as Noor Mohammad. Raids were conducted and he was nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

During interrogation, it was disclosed that Khan lived with his younger brother and others in a rented accommodation in Bara Hindu Rao area. His younger brother runs a momos cart, police said.

Around two years ago, Khan, who also used to sell momos, had stayed on the same premises on rent and was aware that the momo sellers usually go to the market around 3 pm and return late night, police said.

He went to the premise around 6 pm with the intention of committing theft, but he found the victim sitting in the room. He came back around 7 pm only to find that he was still there, they said.

He then initiated a conversation with the victim. Meanwhile, the momo seller got a call during which he told the caller that he had Rs 10,000 with him and he will send the money to him the next day, police said.

After the call, the victim was using his smartphone when Khan strangled him with a towel. He also stabbed him five to six times and escaped from the spot, police said.

The knife used in the crime and Rs 8,260, which he had robbed, were recovered from his possession, police added.

