Ukraine's financial system is stable, finance minister says
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 16-03-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 17:28 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko said on Wednesday Ukraine's financial system was stable and the government was fulfilling its social payment obligations despite the war with Russia.
"The banking system is stable, we do not have sharp exchange rate fluctuations," he said, declining to estimate the financial toll of the conflict.
