HarperCollins is proud to announce the publication of Heroes of 1971: The Bravehearts of the War That Gave Birth to Bangladesh edited by Rajesh Ramachandran

NEW DELHI, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heroes of 1971 tells the stories of the fearless warriors who fought heroic battles to liberate Bangladesh, redrawing the map of South Asia in what is still considered the most conclusive military victory—in a 'just war'—in contemporary history.

Written by serving and retired officers of the three services to celebrate the memory of the four Param Vir Chakra and seventy-six Maha Vir Chakra awardees of the war, the essays in this book first appeared in The Tribune, Chandigarh. From the exploits of Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon who rose to the occasion for the Flying Bullets at the Srinagar airfield to the capture of prisoners of war at Faujdahat by Brig. Anand Sarup's 'Kilo Force', this book catalogues it all, while the big-picture analyses by veterans, top bureaucrats and journalists help set the scene and enable readers to understand the war better.

Editor Bio: Rajesh Ramachandran is the Editor of The Tribune, one of the oldest newspapers of the country, and a former Editor-in-Chief of Outlook. For nearly three decades, he has worked with some of India's largest publications and a TV channel in New Delhi, reporting on war and insurgency, and writing on politics, political economy, government affairs and conflict. The edited volume of essays and archival material, Martyrdom to Freedom: 100 years of Jallianwala Bagh, published in 2019, was his first book.

Endorsements ''The written accounts showcase the emphatic victory of our armed forces over Pakistan. These writings will serve as a tribute to the gallantry of all those who were part of the historic war effort.'' – General Bipin Rawat, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, ADC; Chief of the Defence Staff ''These articles, written by the country's defence writers, including retired and serving defence serving officers, commentators and analysts, will serve as a tribute to the gallantry of our officers and men.'' – General MM Naravane, PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, ADC; Chief of the Army Staff ''Written by the country's top defence writers and analysts, these articles will serve as a tribute to the gallantry action of all air warriors. The 'Golden Hour' of the IAF has been aptly captured in the articles on our warriors.'' – Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, PVSM, AVSM, VM, ADC; Chief of the Air Staff ''Captivating compilation of articles … The naval battles during the war have been evocatively covered, highlighting some of the finest moments in Indian Navy's history. On the occasion of Swarnim Vijay Varsh, this publication aptly commemorates our victory and pays homage to our valiant soldiers, sailors, and air-warriors.''– Admiral Karambir Singh, PVSM, AVSM, ADC; Chief of the Naval Staff About HarperCollins Publishers India: HarperCollins Publishers India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers. HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Prabha Khaitan Woman's Voice Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and the Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India has been awarded the Publisher of the Year Award three times: at Publishing Next in 2015, and at Tata Literature Live! in 2016 and 2018. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Egmont, Oneworld, Harvard University Press, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet.

