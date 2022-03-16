Left Menu

Three held for possession of ganja, mephedrone in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 17:47 IST
Three held for possession of ganja, mephedrone in Mumbai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The anti-narcotics cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch on Wednesday arrested three persons for alleged possession of ganja and mephedrone at different locations in the city, an official said.

The ANC's Ghatkopar unit laid a trap and nabbed Mahesh Soma Kshirsagar alias Maccha (29) and Ashok Anand Dhotare (25) from near a cement godown, the official said.

The police recovered around 32 kg of ganja from the duo, who supply the narcotic substance in the city, he said. In a similar operation, the Azad Maidan unit of the ANC nabbed a drug peddler who has several cases to his name, the official said.

The police have seized mephedrone worth Rs 6 lakh from the accused Maaz Ayyub Sheikh, while his associates are under scanner, he said.

The three arrested accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022