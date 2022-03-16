Iran's judiciary confirms release of two British-Iranians
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-03-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 17:56 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
British-Iranians Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anousheh Ashouri have been released after years of detention in Iran, said Iran's judiciary spokesperson Zabiollah Khodaian.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- British
- Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Advertisement