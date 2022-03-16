Left Menu

CII (southern regions) gets new chairperson, deputy chairman

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-03-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 17:57 IST
Co-founder and joint managing director of Bharat Biotech International Ltd Suchitra K Ella have been elected as chairperson of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-southern region for the year 2022-23. Volvo Group India president and managing director Kamal Bali is the deputy chairman, a press release from CII said on Wednesday.

Prior to taking up the new role, Ella was serving as deputy chairperson of CII and also served Andhra Pradesh as chairperson of the trade body in 2012-13.

Ella was also the founding chairperson of the CII Indian Women Network (southern region) in 2013-15.

Kamal Bali served CII-Karnataka as chairman in 2017-18 and was also the chairman of the sub-committee (manufacturing) of CII (southern region) during 2020-21.

He was also co-chairman of the entrepreneurs and startup forum in 2019-20, the release added.

