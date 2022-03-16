Left Menu

Maha: Flesh trade racket busted in Nagpur; one held

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 16-03-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 18:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
One person was arrested and a woman was rescued from a flesh trade racket operating at an apartment in Maharashtra's Nagpur, police said on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, the social security branch (SSB) of the police raided a flat in Beltarodi area of Nagpur on Tuesday and rescued a woman, an official said.

The police have arrested Subodh Gopal Wankhede (60), a resident of Narendra Nagar, for running the racket from the apartment in a residential building, he said.

An offence under relevant provisions of the (Prevention) of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) has been registered at Beltarodi police station, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

