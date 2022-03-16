No plans at this stage for French President Macron traveling to Ukraine
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-03-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 18:10 IST
There are no plans at this stage for French President Emmanuel Macron to travel to Ukraine, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.
A trip can be envisaged as soon as a visit appears useful to resolve the crisis, Attal told a news conference following a cabinet meeting.
