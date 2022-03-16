Left Menu

Murder accused threatens sessions judge in UP's Muzaffarnagar

An additional district sessions judge was allegedly threatened by the son of a complainant who wanted the court to convict the accused in an abduction and murder case here, police said on Wednesday. The family of the judge has demanded police security.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 16-03-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 18:10 IST
Murder accused threatens sessions judge in UP's Muzaffarnagar
  • Country:
  • India

An additional district sessions judge was allegedly threatened by the son of a complainant who wanted the court to convict the accused in an abduction and murder case here, police said on Wednesday. The court of judge Sandeep Gupta had on Tuesday reserved its judgment in the case.

In a complaint filed by Gupta's wife, Niru Aggarwal, it was alleged that Amit Jain had entered their government residence and threatened the family with dire consequences if the judgement delivered in his favour.

According to police, a case was registered against Jain under sections 452 (trespass), 387 (putting person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 353 (assault), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Civil Lines Police Station. The family of the judge has demanded police security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022