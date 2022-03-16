Left Menu

Lebanon's Fransabank closes all branches after judicial order - source

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 16-03-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 18:12 IST
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's Fransabank has closed all of its branches in the country, some 50 in total, following a judicial order freezing its assets based on a lawsuit filed by a depositor, a Fransabank source told Reuters.

The source said the bank would not be able to make payments, including salaries, following the order because its assets have been frozen.

The judicial order required Fransabank to reopen the account of a customer and pay out his deposit in cash, a lawyer for the depositor and a Fransabank source said.

