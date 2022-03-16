Odisha engg with costly bikes, plots arrested in disproportionate assets case

An Odisha government engineer, who loved to ride his expensive motorcycles, has been arrested for possessing assets disproportionate by 293 per cent to his known sources of income, the state Vigilance Directorate said.

Besides his motorcycles, Ajaya Mishra, an assistant executive engineer in the Roads and Buildings Division in Bhubaneswar, was also found owning three multi-storey buildings and seven plots, a release said.

Mishra was arrested on Tuesday after he failed to give a satisfactory account of the disproportionate assets, whose value was not disclosed by the directorate. Acting on a tip-off, raids were conducted at six places in Khurda, Dhenkanal and Angul on Monday.

A case has been registered against Mishra and his spouse under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act and an investigation is underway, it said.

He has been remanded to judicial custody till March 28.

