Left Menu

Odisha engg with costly bikes, plots arrested in disproportionate assets case

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 16-03-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 18:15 IST
Odisha engg with costly bikes, plots arrested in disproportionate assets case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Odisha government engineer, who loved to ride his expensive motorcycles, has been arrested for possessing assets disproportionate by 293 per cent to his known sources of income, the state Vigilance Directorate said.

Besides his motorcycles, Ajaya Mishra, an assistant executive engineer in the Roads and Buildings Division in Bhubaneswar, was also found owning three multi-storey buildings and seven plots, a release said.

Mishra was arrested on Tuesday after he failed to give a satisfactory account of the disproportionate assets, whose value was not disclosed by the directorate. Acting on a tip-off, raids were conducted at six places in Khurda, Dhenkanal and Angul on Monday.

A case has been registered against Mishra and his spouse under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act and an investigation is underway, it said.

He has been remanded to judicial custody till March 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022