Maha: Two held for killing elderly woman in Jalna

Two persons were on Wednesday arrested for allegedly killing a 60-year-old woman over a dispute at a village in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said. The local crime branch has arrested Rekhabai Baburao Kolpe (50), a resident of Panshendra, and Bhagwan Vijay Patil (31), a resident of Jalna, an official said. The victim, Suman Manik Jige, a resident of Panshendra, was found dead at Sakharwadi village in Badnapur tehsil on March 11, LCB chief Subhash Bhujang said.

The victim had marks of a sharp-edged weapon and rope on her throat, he said.

Following interrogation, Kolpe said that the victim had tarnished her image in the village. She had also borrowed some money from the accused and had not returned it, the official said.

On the day of the incident, the accused had requested the victim to accompany her to a money lender and later her accomplice joined, and the trio proceeded to Sakharwadi on a motorcycle, he said.

The accused stopped under a tree and robbed the victim of her ornaments, attacked her with a knife and strangled her with a rope, the official said.

The police have seized the knife and motorcycle used in the crime, he added.

