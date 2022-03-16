Belarus exchange to begin trading in Chinese yuan on March 18 -c.bank
Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 18:39 IST
The Belarusian currency and stock exchange will begin trading in Chinese yuan on March 18, the country's central bank said on Wednesday.
Belarus and Russia have been looking to China after Western countries targeted their economies with wide-ranging sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
