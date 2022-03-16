Left Menu

ED attaches assets in Institution of Engineers (India) cheating case

A BMW car, gold coins and land assets worth Rs 2.30 crore have been attached under the anti-money laundering law in a probe linked to alleged cheating of the Institution of Engineers India, the Enforcement Directorate said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 18:40 IST
A BMW car, gold coins and land assets worth Rs 2.30 crore have been attached under the anti-money laundering law in a probe linked to alleged cheating of the Institution of Engineers India, the Enforcement Directorate said on Wednesday. According to the website of the Institution of Engineers (India) [IEI], it is the largest multi-disciplinary professional body of engineers, established in 1920 with its headquarters located in Kolkata. The central agency's investigation was undertaken after taking cognisance of a Kolkata Police FIR of November, 2020 against a bank manager, Samrat Paul, and others for allegedly cheating the IEI. ''Paul, the then bank manager of Allahabad Bank, Bowbazar branch and others cheated the institution (IEI) by getting funds of over Rs 35 crore transferred from the account of the institution in the name of creating fixed deposits and then submitting fake/forged deposit receipts of Allahabad Bank (now Indian Bank) to the IEI,'' the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement.

After ''defrauding'' the institution, it said, the amount was transferred to various ''shell'' or dummy companies, it claimed. These funds were then routed through these concerns (companies) multiple times and then withdrawn in cash to ''conceal'' the original colour of the proceeds of crime, the ED said.

A proprietorship company identified as ALL BK, which the ED claimed had ''no legitimate business'', is under the radar of the agency. A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach a BMW car, two gold coins of 100 grams each, and land and building situated in Palashipara, Nadia (West Bengal) in the name of an NGO Satya Seba Sangha, a ''direct beneficiary'' of the proceeds of crime, it added. PTI NES SRY

