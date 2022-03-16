Left Menu

U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, without citing evidence, says Russian forces shot dead 10 people in Chernihiv bread line

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv said on Wednesday Russian forces had shot and killed 10 people waiting in line for bread in the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv. The embassy did not cite what evidence it had of the attack in a statement posted on its official Twitter site and on its Facebook page. Russia has called its military actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 16-03-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 18:43 IST
U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, without citing evidence, says Russian forces shot dead 10 people in Chernihiv bread line
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv said on Wednesday Russian forces had shot and killed 10 people waiting in line for bread in the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv. The embassy did not cite what evidence it had of the attack in a statement posted on its official Twitter site and on its Facebook page.

Russia has called its military actions in Ukraine a "special operation". It did not immediately comment on the U.S. embassy statement. Moscow denies targeting civilians in Ukraine. "Today, Russian forces shot and killed 10 people standing in line for bread in Chernihiv. Such horrific attacks must stop. We are considering all available options to ensure accountability for any atrocity crimes in Ukraine," the embassy said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022