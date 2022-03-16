Left Menu

MP: Education officer held while taking bribe

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-03-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 18:45 IST
MP: Education officer held while taking bribe
  • Country:
  • India

An official of the Madhya Pradesh education department in Damoh district was held on Wednesday while taking bribe from a retired teacher for sanctioning his dues, Lokayukta Police said here.

Block Education Officer Ganpat Prasad Ahirwar was caught while allegedly taking Rs 10,000 from Ramdayal Maurya at the former's office at Tendukheda, said an official of the Special Police Establishment of Lokayukta. Ahirwar had allegedly sought bribe for sanctioning the complainant's retirement benefits including his General Provident Fund. He was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe is on, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022