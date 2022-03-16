Left Menu

Biden to announce new security assistance for Ukraine after signing massive spending bill

President Joe Biden will announce an additional $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine on Wednesday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy prepares to make an urgent appeal to the U.S. Congress for more help in fending off a Russian invasion.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-03-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 18:49 IST
Biden to announce new security assistance for Ukraine after signing massive spending bill
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden will announce an additional $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine on Wednesday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy prepares to make an urgent appeal to the U.S. Congress for more help in fending off a Russian invasion. The funding will come from a massive spending bill Biden signed into law that includes $13.6 billion in new aid to Ukraine. The new funding will provide additional humanitarian, security and economic assistance, and roughly half of the aid package will be used to deploy troops to the region and send defense equipment to Ukraine.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russia and Ukraine both emphasized new-found scope for compromise as peace talks were set to resume three weeks into a Russian assault that has so far failed to topple the Ukrainian government. On Tuesday, the White House said Biden will travel to Brussels for a March 24 NATO summit on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow terms a "special military operation."

Biden has ratcheted up sanctions imposed on Russia in recent days. He has called for a suspension of Russia's trading status that affords its exported products lower tariffs in the international arena and announced a ban on Russian oil and other energy imports. The United Nations estimates that around 3 million people have fled Ukraine, mostly women and children, and are seeking safety in neighboring countries, mainly Poland.

Biden will deliver remarks at 11:45 a.m. ET (1545 GMT).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022