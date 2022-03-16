Zelenskyy tells US Congress, ''We need you right now''

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cited Pearl Harbor and the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 on Wednesday as he appealed to the US Congress to do more to help Ukraine's fight against Russia.

“We need you right now,” Zelenskyy said in remarks livestreamed at the U.S. Capitol. He added, ''I call on you to do more” Lawmakers gave him a standing ovation as he appeared on the video screen.

