Zelenskiy calls on U.S. Congress for more Russia sanctions, defense aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on the U.S. Congress on Wednesday for further military assistance to help protect the skies over Ukraine and for further sanctions against Russia including the withdrawal of all U.S. businesses.

"Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people," Zelenskiy said in a video address to lawmakers.

