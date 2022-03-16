Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street climbs at open on Ukraine peace talks, Fed on tap

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 19:01 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street climbs at open on Ukraine peace talks, Fed on tap

U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday as signs of progress in Ukraine-Russia peace talks lifted sentiment ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 109.59 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 33,653.93.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 25.69 points, or 0.60%, at 4,288.14, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 170.74 points, or 1.32%, to 13,119.37 at the opening bell.

