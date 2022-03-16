Maha: Nigerian held with mephedrone worth over Rs 35 lakh in Palghar

A Nigerian national has been arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone worth over Rs 35 lakh in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the anti-narcotics cell (ANC) of the MBVV police nabbed Ibe Ive alias Chima Moses (31) near a school at Moregaon area of Nalla Sopara on Tuesday evening, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Dr Mahesh Patil said.

Over 300 gm of mephedrone powder, worth Rs 35.69 lakh, was recovered from the accused, he said.

An offence under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused with the Tulinj police station, the official said.

The accused is a repeat offender and has been booked in cases with the Virar police and Mumbai police's cyber crime, he added.

