Left Menu

Maha: Nigerian held with mephedrone worth over Rs 35 lakh in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 16-03-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 19:02 IST
Maha: Nigerian held with mephedrone worth over Rs 35 lakh in Palghar
  • Country:
  • India

A Nigerian national has been arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone worth over Rs 35 lakh in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the anti-narcotics cell (ANC) of the MBVV police nabbed Ibe Ive alias Chima Moses (31) near a school at Moregaon area of Nalla Sopara on Tuesday evening, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Dr Mahesh Patil said.

Over 300 gm of mephedrone powder, worth Rs 35.69 lakh, was recovered from the accused, he said.

An offence under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused with the Tulinj police station, the official said.

The accused is a repeat offender and has been booked in cases with the Virar police and Mumbai police's cyber crime, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022