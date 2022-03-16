Left Menu

Avalanche occurs near Himachal's Tailing village, rescue operation underway

An incident of avalanche occurred near Tailing village in the Lahaul and Spiti district on Wednesday afternoon, the police informed.

ANI | Lahaul And Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 16-03-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 19:03 IST
Visual of avalanche in Tailing village (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An incident of avalanche occurred near Tailing village in the Lahaul and Spiti district on Wednesday afternoon, the police informed. The district police officials informed that the incident occurred around 4 pm in the afternoon.

A police team is on the spot and rescue operation is underway. Further probe is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

