Retired Jharkhand HC judge Harish Chandra Mishra appointed Delhi Lokayukta

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 19:05 IST
Retired Jharkhand HC judge Harish Chandra Mishra appointed Delhi Lokayukta
Retired Jharkhand High Court judge Harish Chandra Mishra has been appointed as the Lokayukta of Delhi, according to a notification.

The post of Lokayukta was vacant after the retirement of Rewa Khetrapal in December 2020.

According to the notification dated March 15, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal appointed Justice (retired) Mishra as the Lokayukta.

Mishra will hold office for a term of five years from the date of his joining.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

