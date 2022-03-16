UK says it has settled historic debt to Iran
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain has paid a historic debt owed to Iran relating to military equipment, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement on Wednesday, which also confirmed the release of British-Iranian dual nationals previously held in Iran
"In parallel, we have also settled the IMS (International Military Services) debt, as we said we would," Truss said in a statement.
"The IMS debt has been settled in full compliance with UK and international sanctions and all legal obligations. These funds will be ring-fenced solely for the purchase of humanitarian goods."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
