Hawkers should not operate within 100 metres of railway stations, directs Mumbai police chief

Newly-appointed Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey has directed that hawkers should not do business within hundreds metres of railway stations in the city.

Pandey held a meeting with traffic police officials, officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), members of NGOs and representatives of the Federation for Retail Traders Welfare Association and various hawkers' associations on Tuesday to discuss the problem of congestion caused by roadside vendors.

A draft bill prepared by the BMC for regulating hawkers in the city is pending with the state government and the police commissioner is trying to expedite its passage, but in the meanwhile hawkers should follow the directions of the Supreme Court and High Court, he said in the meeting, a police release said.

Hawkers must not ply their trade in No Hawking Zones within 100 metres of railway stations, the commissioner said.

Besides, hawkers often occupy both sides of narrow streets, Pandey said, adding that their organizations should discuss how this can be avoided.

Incidents like chain-snatching increase because people can not walk freely in crowded markets, and hawkers and shop-keepers should be alert about such crimes, the police commissioner said.

Hawkers and shop keepers will get cooperation from police but they will face action if they break the law, Pandey warned.

