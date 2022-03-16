Left Menu

MP: Chouhan gives Rs 1 cr ex-gratia to family of soldier martyred in helicopter crash

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-03-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 19:19 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the family of martyred soldier Jitendra Kumar Verma, who died in the helicopter crash in which Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat was killed, an official said.

Shivraj Verma, the father of the martyred soldier, his mother Dhapu Bai and wife Sunita Verma collected the cheque from the chief minister in his chamber in the state legislative Assembly.

Jitendra, who hailed from Sehore district, was posted as the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of General Rawat and was martyred in the helicopter crash at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu in December last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

