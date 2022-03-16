Left Menu

‘The Kashmir Files’ made tax free in Uttarakhand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 16-03-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 19:28 IST
‘The Kashmir Files’, a movie based on the atrocities against Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley, has been made tax free in Uttarakhand.

An order in this regard was issued on Tuesday by Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Panwar.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who had watched the movie on Monday night and praised it, had announced that the Chief Secretary has been asked to make it tax free.

Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Haryana, Goa and Tripura have also made the movie tax free.

The movie opened to packed theatres in Uttarakhand and earned much acclaim.

